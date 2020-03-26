Rh has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (RH, WSM, AAN, HVT, BBBY)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Rh ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.25. Williams-Sonoma is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.17. Aaron'S Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11.

Haverty Furnitur follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08, and Bed Bath &Beyond rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02.

