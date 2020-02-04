Rh is Among the Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (RH, WSM, AAN, HVT, BBBY)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Rh ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.79. Following is Williams-Sonoma with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.63. Aaron'S Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.38.

Haverty Furnitur follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.30, and Bed Bath &Beyond rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.05.

