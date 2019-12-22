Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (BBBY, WSM, PIR, KIRK, HVT)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Bed Bath &Beyond ranks highest with a CE of $724. Following is Williams-Sonoma with a CE of $390. Pier 1 Imports ranks third highest with a CE of $135.
Kirkland'S Inc follows with a CE of $80, and Haverty Furnitur rounds out the top five with a CE of $79.
