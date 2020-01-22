Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Kirkland'S Inc (KIRK, PIR, BBBY, HVT, WSM)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Kirkland'S Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Pier 1 Imports with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Bed Bath &Beyond ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.

Haverty Furnitur follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13, and Williams-Sonoma rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pier 1 Imports on December 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.73. Since that call, shares of Pier 1 Imports have fallen 48.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.