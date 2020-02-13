Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Aaron'S Inc (AAN, PIR, WSM, HVT, RH)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Aaron'S Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 40.52. Pier 1 Imports is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.68. Williams-Sonoma ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.56.

Haverty Furnitur follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.45, and Rh rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.76.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Aaron'S Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Aaron'S Inc in search of a potential trend change.