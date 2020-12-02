Bed Bath &Beyond is Among the Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (BBBY, PIR, HVT, WSM, AAN)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Bed Bath &Beyond ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.66. Pier 1 Imports is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.96. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.42.

Williams-Sonoma follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.34, and Aaron'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.37.

