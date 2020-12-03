Aaron'S Inc has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (AAN, WSM, HVT, RH, BBBY)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Aaron'S Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.11. Williams-Sonoma is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.08. Haverty Furnitur ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 11.37.

Rh follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.72, and Bed Bath &Beyond rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 2.20.

