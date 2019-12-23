MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Distributors Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (CORE, GPC, WEYS, LKQ, POOL)

Written on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 2:26am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Core-Mark Holdin ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Genuine Parts Co is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24. Weyco Group ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24.

Lkq Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29, and Pool Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.78.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pool Corp on September 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $198.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Pool Corp have risen 8.1%. We continue to monitor Pool Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest price to last quarter annualized sales ratio core-mark holdin genuine parts co weyco group lkq corp pool corp

Ticker(s): CORE GPC WEYS LKQ POOL

Contact David Diaz