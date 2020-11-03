Top 5 Companies in the Distributors Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (WEYS, LKQ, GPC, CORE, POOL)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Weyco Group ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.64. Following is Lkq Corp with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.78. Genuine Parts Co ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.92.

Core-Mark Holdin follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.64, and Pool Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 29.07.

