Top 5 Companies in the Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (POOL, WEYS, LKQ, GPC, CORE)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Pool Corp ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.66. Following is Weyco Group with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.17. Lkq Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15.

Genuine Parts Co follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14, and Core-Mark Holdin rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02.

