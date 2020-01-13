Top 5 Companies in the Distributors Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (POOL, LKQ, CORE, GPC, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Pool Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 65.21. Lkq Corp is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 30.96. Core-Mark Holdin ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.53.

Genuine Parts Co follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.11, and Weyco Group rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.69.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lkq Corp on September 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Lkq Corp have risen 25.4%. We continue to monitor Lkq Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.