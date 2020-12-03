Shares of Pool Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Distributors Industry (POOL, CORE, LKQ, GPC, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Pool Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 62.30. Following is Core-Mark Holdin with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.26. Lkq Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.35.

Genuine Parts Co follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 18.75, and Weyco Group rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 6.26.

