Shares of Core-Mark Holdin Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Distributors Industry (CORE, WEYS, GPC, LKQ, POOL)
Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Core-Mark Holdin ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Following is Weyco Group with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21. Genuine Parts Co ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.23.
Lkq Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27, and Pool Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.80.
