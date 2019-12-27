Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Pool Corp in the Distributors Industry (POOL, LKQ, GPC, WEYS, CORE)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Pool Corp ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.77. Following is Lkq Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29. Genuine Parts Co ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24.

Weyco Group follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24, and Core-Mark Holdin rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02.

