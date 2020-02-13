Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Pool Corp in the Distributors Industry (POOL, LKQ, CORE, GPC, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Pool Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 68.26. Lkq Corp is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 30.65. Core-Mark Holdin ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.22.

Genuine Parts Co follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.58, and Weyco Group rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.62.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pool Corp and will alert subscribers who have POOL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.