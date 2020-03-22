Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Genuine Parts Co in the Distributors Industry (GPC, LKQ, WEYS, CORE, POOL)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Genuine Parts Co ranks highest with a CE of $315. Lkq Corp is next with a CE of $280. Weyco Group ranks third highest with a CE of $47.

Core-Mark Holdin follows with a CE of $42, and Pool Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $30.

