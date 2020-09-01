Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Pool Corp in the Distributors Industry (POOL, LKQ, GPC, WEYS, CORE)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Pool Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.22. Following is Lkq Corp with a EV/Sales of 1.37. Genuine Parts Co ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.05.

Weyco Group follows with a EV/Sales of 0.70, and Core-Mark Holdin rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.11.

