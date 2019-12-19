Pool Corp is Among the Companies in the Distributors Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (POOL, CORE, GPC, LKQ, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Pool Corp ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.52. Following is Core-Mark Holdin with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.48. Genuine Parts Co ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.39.

Lkq Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.23, and Weyco Group rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.93.

