Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Core-Mark Holdin (CORE, WEYS, GPC, LKQ, POOL)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Core-Mark Holdin ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Weyco Group is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21. Genuine Parts Co ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22.

Lkq Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.26, and Pool Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.83.

