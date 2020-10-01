Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Weyco Group (WEYS, LKQ, GPC, CORE, POOL)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Weyco Group ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.23. Lkq Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.84. Genuine Parts Co ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.84.

Core-Mark Holdin follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.83, and Pool Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 29.26.

