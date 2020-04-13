Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Pool Corp (POOL, CORE, LKQ, GPC, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Pool Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 59.93. Following is Core-Mark Holdin with a a price to cash flow ratio of 30.23. Lkq Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.46.

Genuine Parts Co follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.02, and Weyco Group rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 6.37.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lkq Corp on March 26th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Lkq Corp have risen 5.9%. We continue to monitor Lkq Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.