Genuine Parts Co has the Highest Level of Cash in the Distributors Industry (GPC, LKQ, WEYS, CORE, POOL)
Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Genuine Parts Co ranks highest with a CE of $315. Following is Lkq Corp with a CE of $280. Weyco Group ranks third highest with a CE of $47.
Core-Mark Holdin follows with a CE of $42, and Pool Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $30.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pool Corp on September 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $198.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Pool Corp have risen 8.1%. We continue to monitor Pool Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash genuine parts co lkq corp weyco group core-mark holdin pool corp