Top 5 Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (HRB, ASCMA, WTW, CSV, SERV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

H&R Block Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.51. Ascent Capital-A is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.25. Weight Watchers ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.62.

Carriage Service follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.47, and Servicemaster Gl rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.58.

