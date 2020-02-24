Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Ascent Capital-A in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (ASCMA, STON, RGS, WTW, CSV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ascent Capital-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.00. StoneMor Partners L P is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Regis Corp ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09.

Weight Watchers follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24, and Carriage Service rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.35.

