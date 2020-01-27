Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Ascent Capital-A in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (ASCMA, STON, RGS, WTW, CSV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ascent Capital-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.02. Following is StoneMor Partners L P with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.13. Regis Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.67.

Weight Watchers follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.72, and Carriage Service rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.36.

