Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of Ascent Capital-A (ASCMA, STON, RGS, WTW, CSV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ascent Capital-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.00. Following is StoneMor Partners L P with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Regis Corp ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12.

Weight Watchers follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24, and Carriage Service rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.40.

