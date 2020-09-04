Shares of Rollins Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (ROL, CWST, WM, RSG, TTEK)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Rollins Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.53. Casella Waste is next with a EV/Sales of 3.82. Waste Management ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.47.

Republic Svcs follows with a EV/Sales of 3.35, and Tetra Tech Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.14.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tetra Tech Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tetra Tech Inc in search of a potential trend change.