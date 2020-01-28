Shares of Aqua Metals Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (AQMS, ROL, WM, CWST, RSG)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Aqua Metals Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.58. Following is Rollins Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.18. Waste Management ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.90.

Casella Waste follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.88, and Republic Svcs rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.77.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Republic Svcs on November 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $88.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Republic Svcs have risen 6.7%. We continue to monitor Republic Svcs for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.