Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry Detected in Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS, ROL, WM, CWST, RSG)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Aqua Metals Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.77. Following is Rollins Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.07. Waste Management ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.81, and Republic Svcs rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.73.

