Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry Detected in Shares of Rollins Inc (ROL, WM, CWST, RSG, ECOL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Rollins Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.81. Waste Management is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.18. Casella Waste ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.00.

Republic Svcs follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.81, and Us Ecology Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.24.

