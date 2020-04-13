World Wrestlin-A has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (WWE, MSG, RGC, LYV, DIS)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

World Wrestlin-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.95. Madison Square-A is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.70. Regal Entertai-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.53.

Live Nation Ente follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.39, and Walt Disney Co rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 18.79.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Regal Entertai-A on November 24th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Regal Entertai-A have risen 34.5%. We continue to monitor Regal Entertai-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.