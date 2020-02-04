Top 5 Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (MSG, WWE, DIS, IMAX, FOX)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Madison Square-A ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.10. Following is World Wrestlin-A with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.84. Walt Disney Co ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.32.

Imax Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.42, and Twenty-First - B rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.34.

