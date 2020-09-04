Shares of World Wrestlin-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (WWE, DIS, MSG, FOXA, FOX)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

World Wrestlin-A ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.39. Following is Walt Disney Co with a EV/Sales of 3.20. Madison Square-A ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.90.

Twenty-First C-A follows with a EV/Sales of 2.17, and Twenty-First - B rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.08.

