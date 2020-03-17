Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Imax Corp in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (IMAX, MSG, EROS, BTN, DIS)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Imax Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 403.2%. Madison Square-A is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 404.6%. Eros Internation ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,339.7%.

Ballantyne Strong Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,180.8%, and Walt Disney Co rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,541.1%.

