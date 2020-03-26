Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of World Wrestlin-A in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (WWE, MSG, DIS, IMAX, FOXA)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

World Wrestlin-A ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.94. Madison Square-A is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.66.

Imax Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.45, and Twenty-First C-A rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.37.

