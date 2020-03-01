Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of World Wrestlin-A in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (WWE, MSG, DIS, IMAX, FOXA)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

World Wrestlin-A ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.41. Following is Madison Square-A with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.30. Walt Disney Co ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.60.

Imax Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.22, and Twenty-First C-A rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.13.

