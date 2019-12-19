Madison Square-A has the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (MSG, WWE, LYV, DIS, FOXA)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Madison Square-A ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 56.35. World Wrestlin-A is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 38.97. Live Nation Ente ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 25.13.

Walt Disney Co follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.19, and Twenty-First C-A rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.99.

