Allison Transmis has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (ALSN, PLOW, CAT, WAB, FSS)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Allison Transmis ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.71. Following is Douglas Dynamics with a EV/Sales of 3.17. Caterpillar Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.37.

Wabtec Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 2.32, and Fed Signal Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.27.

