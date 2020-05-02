Top 5 Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (ALSN, PLOW, FSS, WBC, WAB)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Allison Transmis ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.44. Following is Douglas Dynamics with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.29. Fed Signal Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.76.

Wabco Holdings follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.75, and Wabtec Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.74.

