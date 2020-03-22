Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Caterpillar Inc in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (CAT, PCAR, CMI, WBC, TRN)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Caterpillar Inc ranks highest with a CE of $8,000. Paccar Inc is next with a CE of $4,000. Cummins Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.

Wabco Holdings follows with a CE of $1,000, and Trinity Industri rounds out the top five with a CE of $1,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Caterpillar Inc and will alert subscribers who have CAT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.