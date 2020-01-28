Allison Transmis has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (ALSN, PLOW, FSS, WBC, WAB)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Allison Transmis ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.68. Douglas Dynamics is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.65. Fed Signal Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.56.

Wabco Holdings follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.55, and Wabtec Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.47.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wabco Holdings on January 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $109.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Wabco Holdings have risen 23.6%. We continue to monitor Wabco Holdings for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.