Allison Transmis has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (ALSN, PLOW, WBC, FSS, WAB)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Allison Transmis ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.24. Douglas Dynamics is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.93. Wabco Holdings ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.75.

Fed Signal Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.64, and Wabtec Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.43.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Allison Transmis and will alert subscribers who have ALSN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.