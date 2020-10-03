Allison Transmis has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (ALSN, PLOW, FSS, WBC, CAT)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Allison Transmis ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.95. Douglas Dynamics is next with a EV/Sales of 2.29. Fed Signal Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.09.

Wabco Holdings follows with a EV/Sales of 2.00, and Caterpillar Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.91.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Allison Transmis on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $46.41. Since that call, shares of Allison Transmis have fallen 16.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.