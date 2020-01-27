Shares of Freightcar Ameri Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (RAIL, NAV, MTW, WNC, GBX)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Freightcar Ameri ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.05. Following is Navistar Intl with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.25. Manitowoc Co ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.27.

Wabash National follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.32, and Greenbrier Cos rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.32.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Freightcar Ameri on September 26th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.69. Since that call, shares of Freightcar Ameri have fallen 65.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.