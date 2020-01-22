Freightcar Ameri has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (RAIL, NAV, MTW, GBX, WNC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Freightcar Ameri ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Navistar Intl is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08. Manitowoc Co ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09.

Greenbrier Cos follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10, and Wabash National rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Freightcar Ameri on September 26th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.69. Since that call, shares of Freightcar Ameri have fallen 61.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.