MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Vulcan Materials has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Construction Materials Industry (VMC, MLM, EXP, SUM, USCR)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:27am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Vulcan Materials ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.99. Martin Mar Mtls is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.53. Eagle Materials ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.72.

Summit Materia-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.80, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.18.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Summit Materia-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Summit Materia-A in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest price to forward sales Vulcan Materials martin mar mtls eagle materials summit materia-a us concrete inc

Ticker(s): VMC MLM EXP SUM USCR

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.