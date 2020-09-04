Vulcan Materials has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry (VMC, MLM, USLM, EXP, SUM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Vulcan Materials ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.46. Martin Mar Mtls is next with a EV/Sales of 3.56. Us Lime & Minera ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.75.

Eagle Materials follows with a EV/Sales of 2.52, and Summit Materia-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.60.

