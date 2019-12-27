Shares of Vulcan Materials Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry (VMC, MLM, USLM, EXP, SUM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Vulcan Materials ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.22. Martin Mar Mtls is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.09. Us Lime & Minera ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Materials follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.80, and Summit Materia-A rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.35.

