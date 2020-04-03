Shares of Vulcan Materials Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Construction Materials Industry (VMC, MLM, EXP, SUM, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Vulcan Materials ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.57. Martin Mar Mtls is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.23. Eagle Materials ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.41.

Summit Materia-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.06, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.28.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Martin Mar Mtls on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $265.05. Since that call, shares of Martin Mar Mtls have fallen 10.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.