Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Us Concrete Inc in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, SUM, EXP, MLM, VMC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.41. Following is Summit Materia-A with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.28. Eagle Materials ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.66.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.71, and Vulcan Materials rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.98.

